Ruth Espenschied



83, of Dover, passed away at Hennis Care Center in Dover on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Dover on September 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lauretta (Rehard) Johns. She was also preceded in death by her former sister-in-law, Connie K. Espenschied. Ruth graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1955. She also attended Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio for two years.



On September 25, 1955, she married Keith R. "Shorty" Espenschied, who preceded her in death on January 13, 2015. Ruth had a love for all animals, but especially enjoyed her "grandcat," Max, who also preceded her in death. Ruth was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church. She managed the gift shop at Union Hospital for over 22 years and also worked for TLC Travel for 14 years, where she enjoyed being a tour guide. She loved traveling all over the world and enjoyed 19 cruises throughout her lifetime. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends at her family cabin outside of Winfield.



She will be sadly missed by her son, Paul "Mike" Espenschied of Dover; James Abel and Tony Lopez, whom she loved like her sons; various nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; her special friends; Sheila Auman, Shirley Thompson, Nancy Smith, and Marge Burkhart.



In honoring Ruth's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Dessecker officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the health and safety of everyone attending, the family asks that guests wear masks. To sign an online guestbook for Ruth, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio, Winfield United Methodist Church, 5247 OH-516, Dover, Ohio 44622, or the Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store