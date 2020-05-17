Ruth Gerber



100 of Walnut Creek, passed away on Thursday, May14, 2020 at Walnut Hills Retirement Home following a brief period of declining health. She was born in Walnut Creek on July 17, 1919 to the late William and Sarah (Hostetler) Hershberger and married Edison P. Gerber on May 30, 1941. He died on May 23, 2013. Ruth was a homemaker, and was active in her church, Walnut Creek Mennonite Church, where she was a lifelong member. Ruth taught Bible School classes, led singing, sang in a ladies quartet, was involved in home Sunday School, and quilted on many quilts including her own. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed embroidering, crocheting and knitting. Her home was always open to many friends, family and visitors. She also sold Electrolux vacuum cleaners for nine years along with her husband.



Ruth is survived by her children Berdene (Ellis) Miller of Franklin, NC and Brandon (Janet) Gerber of Clearwater, FL, three grandchildren, Evan (Stefanie) Carter of London, England, Heather (Kenny) Dotson of Sarasota, FL, and Austin (Shannon) Gerber of Kissimmee, FL, sister-in-law Lois (Bill) Shell of Dover, OH, sister-in-law Neva (Carl) Grosenbacher, of New Philadelphia, OH, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by an infant brother and her sister, Maxine Stutzman.



Due to the current health concerns, private family graveside services will be held at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at a later date. Smith-Varnes Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling arrangements. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Walnut Hills Retirement Community and LifeCare Hospice for all the support that was given to Ruth and her family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made in Ruth's honor to LifeCare Hospice at 1900 Akron Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 or Missions Committee of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church PO Box 181, Walnut Creek, OH 44687.



Smith - Varns, 330-852-2141



