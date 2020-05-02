Ruth Jean Hughes
age 90, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, in Park Village Southside. Born in Covington, Kentucky, on March 11, 1930, Jean was a daughter of the late Howard and Elva Mae Walser. Following her graduation from Dry Ridge High School in 1948, Jean furthered her education at Eastern Kentucky University, formerly Easter Kentucky State College where she earned a Bachelor of Science. On January 24, 1954, she married Gary L. Hughes. Together the couple raised three children and spent nearly 50 years of marriage together prior to his passing in 2003. In her younger years, Jean enjoyed camping and traveling. She also loved caring for her family, reading, cooking, working word search puzzles and attended Broadway United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children: Jackie (David) Taylor of Dublin, Ohio, Tami (Tim) Streb of New Philadelphia, and Geoffrey (Marcy) Hughes of Lebanon, Ohio; her grandchildren: Jenna (Cory) Carpenter, Kyle (Amber) Streb, Trevor and Alex Streb, Lydia, Emma and Marie Hughes; her great-grandchildren: Cole and Finn Carpenter, Kenlee, Layne, and Carmella Streb.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public visitation or service. Cremation will take place through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. A private family service, at a later date, will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jean by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 2, 2020.