Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:45 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH M. NOLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH M. NOLAN Obituary
Ruth M. Nolan

97 of Strasburg, formerly

of Beach City and Michigan where she worked for BF Goodrich during World War II. Born in Massillon, the daughter of F. Carl and Helen (Martin) Kemp. Ruth graduated from Washington High School in 1940 and was married to Burl (Lefty) Nolan. Ruth enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafts and reading. She belonged to St. Joseph Seniors, Sacred Heart Seniors, AARP and was a 50 year member of Beach City Pythian Sisters.

Ruth is survived by son, Burl (Dee) Nolan; four grandchildren, seven great and eight great-great grandchildren; also one brother, Jerome Kemp; one sister, Evelyn (George) Chouris; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Patty Willhelm. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by son, David Nolan; and daughter, Carol; brothers: Edward (Marion) Kemp, Roy (juanita) Kemp, Thomas William Kemp (killed in World War II) and Carl that died in infancy, her sisters, Grace (James) Houston and Eleanore (Jack) Schall; sister in law, Carolanne Kemp. She was preceded by special friend, Harry Willhelm and two infant great grandchildren.

Services will be held, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to services in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. with Pythian Sister services at 5:45. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City., Visit: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com to sign guest book.

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now