Ruth M. Nolan
97 of Strasburg, formerly
of Beach City and Michigan where she worked for BF Goodrich during World War II. Born in Massillon, the daughter of F. Carl and Helen (Martin) Kemp. Ruth graduated from Washington High School in 1940 and was married to Burl (Lefty) Nolan. Ruth enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafts and reading. She belonged to St. Joseph Seniors, Sacred Heart Seniors, AARP and was a 50 year member of Beach City Pythian Sisters.
Ruth is survived by son, Burl (Dee) Nolan; four grandchildren, seven great and eight great-great grandchildren; also one brother, Jerome Kemp; one sister, Evelyn (George) Chouris; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Patty Willhelm. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by son, David Nolan; and daughter, Carol; brothers: Edward (Marion) Kemp, Roy (juanita) Kemp, Thomas William Kemp (killed in World War II) and Carl that died in infancy, her sisters, Grace (James) Houston and Eleanore (Jack) Schall; sister in law, Carolanne Kemp. She was preceded by special friend, Harry Willhelm and two infant great grandchildren.
Services will be held, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to services in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. with Pythian Sister services at 5:45. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City., Visit: www.lantzerfuneralhome.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019