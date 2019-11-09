Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Ruth "Angel" Myers


1938 - 2019
Ruth "Angel" Myers Obituary
Ruth "Angel" Myers

81 of Carrollton died early Friday morning Nov. 8, 2019 in her home. Born Jan. 27, 1938 in Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Esther McIntosh Butterfield. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Ruth volunteered for many organizations in Carroll County including being a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program. However, the main emphasis of her life was her family and being a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Myers whom she married June 7, 1958; two sons, David (Tonya) Myers of Carrollton and Todd Myers also of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Bryanne, Bethany, and Erik and ten great-grandchildren; one brother, Merle Kelley of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to Community Hospice, Commercial Drive, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019
