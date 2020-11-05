1/1
Ruth V. Sparren
Ruth V. Sparren "Together Again"

82, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover. Born in East Bernard, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Josephine (Koehler) Kucera and was a 1956 graduate of Lamar High School at Rosenberg, Texas. Ruth worked as sales associate for many years for the former Fashion Bug at Dover and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover. On June 23, 1956, Ruth married her husband, James L. Sparren, Sr. and together they shared over 53 years of marriage before his passing in October 2009.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Carole (Craig) Yoder of Baltic and James (Kimberly) Sparren, Jr. of Bolivar; her six grandchildren, Justin (Susan) Yoder, Tara (Jared) Stutzman, Karyssa (Jacob) Gantz, James (Callie) Ridenbach, Nathan Sparren, and Joey Sparren as well as nine great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Megan, Katie and Isiah Gantz; Leighton Marie and Case Michael Ridenbaugh; Lydia and Claire Stutzman and Jaxon Yoder. In addition to her parents and her husband, a son, Ronald Sparren, also precedes her in death.

A visitation for the public will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where due to COVID concerns, the family will not be in attendance. A private family funeral service will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ruth by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandy Renicker
Acquaintance
