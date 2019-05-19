|
Ruthanne Fulmer Donalson
age 73, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in New Philadelphia's Amberwood Manor. Born Sept. 9, 1945, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Anna Ritz Fulmer. Ruthanne graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1964, and was employed by the State of Ohio in data processing. She later worked for the Society for Equal Access, retiring in 2011. Ruthanne was a member of the First United Methodist Church, New Philadelphia, and the Order of the Eastrern Star Bolivar Chapter 368. She loved life, caring for and helping others in any way she could. Ruthanne was Connotton Valley's biggest football fan during her son Mike's high school years. She especially enjoyed time spent with her granddaughter Britny, and later, great-granddaughter Harper; tea at the Granville Inn with those young ladies was a special event. Additionally, Ruthanne loved the ocean and beach vacations.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Gary M. Donalson, whom she married on Sept. 27, 2003; her son, R. Michael "Mike" (Charlene) Bigler of Dover; her granddaughter, Britny Bigler; her great-granddaughter, Harper Milne; her step granddaughters, Ashley and Grace McCrory; her mother-in-law, Rosella Donalson; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patty and David Hoop. Besides her parents, Ruthanne was preceded in death by her step daughter, Julie McCrory; and her father-in-law, Oris Donalson.
Honoring Ruthanne's wishes, she will be cremated. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family and share memories on Monday, May 20, 5-7 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Ruthanne's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or, the , 408 Ninth St. S.W., Ste. 3400, Canton, Ohio 44707.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2019