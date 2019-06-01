The Times Reporter Obituaries
Ryver Pyke Miller-Burris

infant son of Makia Miller and Peyton Burris, both of Dover, was stillborn on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Chad and Jaime Miller and Brock and Misi Burris, all of Dover; great grandparents, Cindy and Keith Hay of Dover, Jack and Barbi Stahl of Strasburg and Ken and Eline Burris of Dallas, GA; great-great grandparents, Beverly Arnold and Norma Miller, both of New Philadelphia; aunts and uncles, Blaze Burris, Koda Miller and Rollin Miller. He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Gary Miller and Jerry and Pam Manfull.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Dover Burial Park with Pastor Jack Stahl officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the family center of Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on June 1, 2019
