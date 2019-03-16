|
|
Sallie Irene Keeton
84, of Port Washington, died Thursday. She is survived by her husband, William; children, Frances (Ronald Sr.) Adkins, Hunter (Rosemary) Keeton, Vickie (Mario) Ionno and Nina (companion, Tom) Hawthorne; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 20, in Newcomerstown Church of Christ in Christian Union. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newcomerstown Church of Christ in Christian Union. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019