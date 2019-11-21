|
Sally A. Jones
Age 83, of East Sparta, passed away Monday Nov. 18, 2019. She was born May 30, 1936 in Alliance, OH, a daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Dial) Mack, and had been an East Sparta resident all her life. Sally was an avid artist and painted her Christmas cards for years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ardell Jones, on Jan. 1, 2014, a daughter and son, Linda Harig and Morgan Jones, a sister and brother, JoAnn Post and Jack Mack.
Sally is survived by one daughter and three sons: Marion Rupert, Jack (Stephanie) Jones, Patrick Kelly, and Merle (Jenny) Jones; one brother, Jeffrey (Terri) Mack; a son-in-law, Frank Harig; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Dave Naus officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019