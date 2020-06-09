Sally Anne Kerr
Sally Anne Kerr

age 89, of New Philadelphia, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Park Village Southside following a period of declining health. Born at Barnhill, Ohio on June 26, 1930, Sally was a daughter of the late Ed and Rhea Minerva Smith Beans. Sally was a graduate of the former Midvale High School. She married Paul Kerr on Dec. 27, 1951, and together the couple had three children and shared 68 years of marriage prior to Paul's passing on April 23, 2020. Sally loved being outdoors. Often, she could be found working in her yard and tending to her flower gardens at the family's Baltzley Valley home. She also enjoyed walking throughout the valley with her dog and later transitioned her six mile a day walk to New Towne Mall. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and traveling with her friend, Sue. Sally also loved being with her family, and caring for her grandchildren.

She will be missed by her children, Amy (Tim Finnegan) Everett of Stone Creek and Scott (Ruth Ann Ridenour) Kerr of New Philadelphia; her granddaughters, Kristi Kerr, Amanda (Kenny) Robin, Sarah (Joe Crosby) Everett and Annie Kerr; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Madalyn, Kanzis, Dayton, Chyler and Gavyn; her brothers and sisters-in law, Esther Beans of New Philadelphia, Duane (Mary) Kerr of Illinois, Wanda (Gene) Robinson of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death a daughter, Paula Jo Kerr and a brother, Jack Beans.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and services will be private and burial will take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Contributions may be made in Sally's memory to Crossroad's Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
