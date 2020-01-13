|
Sally J. Hawkins Lunsford
95, of Bolivar, passed away January 11, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar. Born in Nash County, North Carolina on a farm, January 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Dee and Sallie (Wheeless) Hawkins. Sally met James M. Lunsford when he was at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and were married on December 15, 1946. Together, they lived in Tuscarawas County for most of their adult life. Sally was well-known for her love of gardening and delicious baked goods. She sewed and made many beautiful craft items. Sallie greatly enjoyed gifting her baked goods and crafts to her family and friends. She and Jim also loved to travel together.
Sally's family includes her children, James Lunsford of Akron, Randy (Susie) Lunsford of Bolivar, Kathy (Sam) Nepsa of Dover and Cheryl (Dale) Dean of New Richmond, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Stein, Joey Lunsford, Jimmy and Jason Lunsford, Andy, Daniel, Trisha and Erin Dean; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Blakely of Dover; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband of 57 years, James M. Lunsford in 2003; her son, Tom Hawkins in 2015; her son-in-law, Bob M. Stein in 2005; and her grandson, Dale Stein in 1991; and nine siblings.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Her nephew, Rev. Robert Leonard, will officiate a service at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service in the funeral home's reception center. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sally by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 13, 2020