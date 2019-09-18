|
Sally Jo Rimer
67, of Lebanon, IL, formerly of Dover, OH, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab in Lebanon, IL. Sally was a graduate of Mayfield High School and enjoyed spending time playing time playing bingo and coloring. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Valeria Elizabeth "Betty" Rimer (nee Moser).
She is survived by her sister, Susan (William) Hedgecough of O'Fallon, IL; nieces, Stacey (Duane) Jones of Marissa, IL, Amy (Seann) McKenna of Pasadena, MD; great nieces and nephew, Aeriana Hedgecough, Julianne Hedgecough, Mallory McKenna, Gracie Jones, Seann McKenna, Piper McKenna.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 20th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens with Rev. David Wing officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019