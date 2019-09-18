Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY RIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY JO RIMER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALLY JO RIMER Obituary
Sally Jo Rimer

67, of Lebanon, IL, formerly of Dover, OH, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health and Rehab in Lebanon, IL. Sally was a graduate of Mayfield High School and enjoyed spending time playing time playing bingo and coloring. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Valeria Elizabeth "Betty" Rimer (nee Moser).

She is survived by her sister, Susan (William) Hedgecough of O'Fallon, IL; nieces, Stacey (Duane) Jones of Marissa, IL, Amy (Seann) McKenna of Pasadena, MD; great nieces and nephew, Aeriana Hedgecough, Julianne Hedgecough, Mallory McKenna, Gracie Jones, Seann McKenna, Piper McKenna.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 20th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens with Rev. David Wing officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.