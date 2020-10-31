Sally Joan Snyder"Jesus take me" and peacefully she went. Sally Joan Snyder, 87, of Baltic passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Joel Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg. Sally was born in Baltic, Ohio on August 23, 1933 to the late Vaughn and Florence (Eckert) Rinehart and married William D. Snyder on June 30, 1952. He died September 21, 2003. They resided on a dairy farm outside of Baltic their entire lives. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. She was a member of NewPointe Community Church. She loved music of all styles and she was pianist and organist for many years at the local church.Sally is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Snyder; her son, William "Billy" Snyder, Jr.; grandson, Tyler Hubbard; great granddaughter, Kesington Clark; and great grandsons Kaiden Sexton and Jonah Wallace. She is survived by her four children, Rod (Marla) Snyder of Baltic, Debbie (Don) Hubbard of Princeton, IL, Polly (Edgar) Raber of Baltic, and Penny (Jerry) Sexton of Baltic; sisters, Barb Kutza of Lakewood and Sue Jackson of Mineral Ridge; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory. Memorials may be made to NewPointe Community Church in Sally's memory. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Pomerene Hospital and Walnut Hills Assisted Living Community.Smith-Varns330-852-2141