Sally Joann Nagel
age 69, of New Philadelphia, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health and a five-year battle with Alzheimer's. Born at Dover on February 27, 1951, Sally was a daughter of the late Austin and Ethel Solley Grinder. She was a graduate of Dover High School and was employed as a florist the majority of her working career. Sally was a talented artist who loved painting nature and animal scenes, often giving her painting as gifts. She enjoyed traveling to AKC dog shows with her husband as they showed their Pekingese dogs.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard, whom she married on August 12, 2005, while vacationing in Fort Collins, Colorado; her daughters, Kim (Jamie) Morgan of Indiana and Erin Hosey of Virginia; a granddaughter, Katie Morgan; and sisters, Sandy Tyson and Barb Norman, both of Strasburg. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronald, Jim, Tom and John Smith; sister, Bernice Welsch; and a husband, Mike Meechan.
The family will greet guests one hour prior to services on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10-11 AM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service celebrating Sally's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sally by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.