Sally K. Bullock79, of Dover passed away at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020. Sally was born on Sept. 18, 1940 in Dover and was a daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Miller Trachsel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bullock on Oct. 24, 2014; and a sister, June Huprich. Sally was a 1958 graduate of Midvale High School. She retired as a department manager at Save-A-Lot in Massillon and had also worked at GTE. She was a member of the Ohio Historical Society, Richville Park and Community Association, Richville PTA, volunteer with the Zoar Community Association, and had been a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She had a passion for girls softball, and was the founder of Richville Youth Softball Association, as well as, being a coach for over 13 years. The Richville softball field was dedicated to Sally.She is survived by her daughters, Pat Bullock (husband, Paul) of Stow, Nancy Bullock of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Tom (Lisa) Bullock of North Canton; sisters, Dorothy Furbay, Mary (Art) Viola both of New Philadelphia; brother, Ken Trachsel of Waterville; grandchildren, Jordan Adlesic, Charlie, Reid and Reece Bullock; good friend, Irene Walter.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Rev. David Wing officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Sally may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zoar Community Association.