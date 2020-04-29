|
Sally Yoder
58, of Millersburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 in her home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Dover on February 4, 1962 to Clara (Beachy) Herahberger of Walnut Creek and the late Henry E. Hershberger and married Vernon Miller on November 23, 1985. He passed away on June 5, 1987. She married the father of her children, Joseph W. Yoder on December 30, 1989. He survives. She was a sales representative at Paint Valley Equipment and a member of Grace Church. Her life was a living example of the things that were most important to her: her faith, her family, and especially her granddaughter who was her "bright spot".
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children: Clinton Yoder of Winesburg, Katelyn (Silvester) Lubwama of Millersburg and Emily (Billy) Byler of Baltic; her granddaughter, Luna Lubwama; her siblings: Albert (Tammy Royer) Hershberger of Canton, Louise Hershberger of Walnut Creek, Helen (Dave) Schlabach of Millersburg, Lonnie (Carla) Hershberger of Strasburg, Dave (Marie) Hershberger of Dover and Rena (Brian) Mullet of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Malinda Hershberger of Walnut Creek. In addition to her father and first husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ed Hershberger.
Private Celebration of Life will be held on Friday and can be observed online at allaboutgrace.org/watch-live at 10 a.m. Private burial will be in Light in the Valley Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to drop off written notes and memories of Sally at the Calling Hours at Grace Church on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The family will not be in attendance at the calling hours and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-VarnsFuneral Home in Sugarcreek. You may visit the funeral home's website to sign the register and leave a message.
