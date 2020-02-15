|
Sam Dean Orr
age 84 of New Philadelphia, Ohio; passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Sam was born in Freeport, Ohio, on June 12, 1935, the son of the late William Orr and June (Lynn) Orr Silva. Sam graduated from Freeport High School. He was employed at Spring Industries. Sam was Past Exalted Ruler and a life member of the Uhrichsville Elks BPOE #424 and a member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510. Sam enjoyed taking care of his lawn.
In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his wife Cathy (Pershina) Orr, who passed away October 9, 2015. Sam is survived by his children Deb (Jeff) Young of Uhrichsville, William "Bill" Orr of Deersville and Sam D. Orr II of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law Barbara Gedman of McDonald, Pennsylvania and her niece Liz Borovich of Bulger, Pennsylvania and his three grandchildren Stockton Young, Chase Orr and Rylie Orr.
Per Sam's request, all services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663 .
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020