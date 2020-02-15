Home

POWERED BY

Services
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153

Sam Dean Orr


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam Dean Orr Obituary
Sam Dean Orr

age 84 of New Philadelphia, Ohio; passed away peacefully, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Sam was born in Freeport, Ohio, on June 12, 1935, the son of the late William Orr and June (Lynn) Orr Silva. Sam graduated from Freeport High School. He was employed at Spring Industries. Sam was Past Exalted Ruler and a life member of the Uhrichsville Elks BPOE #424 and a member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510. Sam enjoyed taking care of his lawn.

In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his wife Cathy (Pershina) Orr, who passed away October 9, 2015. Sam is survived by his children Deb (Jeff) Young of Uhrichsville, William "Bill" Orr of Deersville and Sam D. Orr II of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law Barbara Gedman of McDonald, Pennsylvania and her niece Liz Borovich of Bulger, Pennsylvania and his three grandchildren Stockton Young, Chase Orr and Rylie Orr.

Per Sam's request, all services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663 .

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -