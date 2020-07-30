1/
SAM P. MILLER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam P. Miller

86, of 3429 SR 557, Baltic, passed away at the James Beachy residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 following a short illness. He was born on July 3, 1934 to the late Perry S. and Rebecca (Weaver) Miller. Sam was a farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church. He lived on the home farm all his life along with his brother, Perry.

He is survived by his brother, Perry; seven nieces and nephews: Wayne (Ruby) Miller of Baltic, Effie (Earl) Beachy of Millersburg, Elva (David Allen) Miller, Rebecca (James) Beachy, Wilbur (Rhoda) Miller, Ruth (Myron) Troyer, all of Sugarcreek, Miriam (Jonathan) Troyer of Dundee; and 29 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, Alvin (Anna) Miller and Jonas (Lena) Miller; a sister, Edna Miller; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31st., at the Allen Miller residence, 3050 TR 194, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, with Bishop Allen Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Clark Township. Friends may call any time after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Miller Funeral Care-Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Care
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Allen Miller residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved