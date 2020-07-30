Sam P. Miller



86, of 3429 SR 557, Baltic, passed away at the James Beachy residence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 following a short illness. He was born on July 3, 1934 to the late Perry S. and Rebecca (Weaver) Miller. Sam was a farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church. He lived on the home farm all his life along with his brother, Perry.



He is survived by his brother, Perry; seven nieces and nephews: Wayne (Ruby) Miller of Baltic, Effie (Earl) Beachy of Millersburg, Elva (David Allen) Miller, Rebecca (James) Beachy, Wilbur (Rhoda) Miller, Ruth (Myron) Troyer, all of Sugarcreek, Miriam (Jonathan) Troyer of Dundee; and 29 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, Alvin (Anna) Miller and Jonas (Lena) Miller; a sister, Edna Miller; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31st., at the Allen Miller residence, 3050 TR 194, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, with Bishop Allen Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery in Clark Township. Friends may call any time after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



Miller Funeral Care-Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store