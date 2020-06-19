Samuel E. "Sam" LoweryAge 71, of Dundee, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Aultman Hospital, Canton, after a recent heart attack. Born December 8, 1948, in McArthur, he was a son of the late Samuel E. Sr. and Florence Graham Lowery. Sam graduated from Northridge High School in Johnstown, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in business from Franklin University, Columbus. He was an agent for Nationwide Insurance, having retired after 40 years with the company, much of that time serving the communities of Reynoldsburg and Coshocton. Sam was a former member of the Hoy Memorial United Methodist Church, Lithopolis, where he served as trustee and youth leader. He belonged to Farmers Lodge No. 153 F. & A.M., Fredonia for 48 years, was a 32nd degree Mason, and served as president of the Coshocton Shrine Club. Additionally, Sam was a member of the New Philadelphia Elks Lodge. He very much loved his granddaughters and cherished his time with them. Sam also liked to slip away and go fishing when time allowed.He will be dearly missed by his wife, Connie L. Johnston Lowery, whom he married on September 25, 1976; his daughter, Kim (John) Gessner of Dundee; his granddaughters, Caitlin Gessner and Ashleigh (fiance, Christian Green) Gessner; his siblings, John (Norma) Lowery of Johnstown, and Mary Burris and Melvin Lowery, both of Newark; his brother-in-law, Jerry Johnston of Dundee; and his nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Lowery; his sister-in-law, Martha Lowery; his brother-in-law, Dwight Burris; and his great-niece, Linzie Bell.Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, on Saturday, 12 - 1:30 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, social distancing and masks are encouraged. The Dover Masonic Lodge will open the visitation with a ceremony at 12. Sam's funeral service will begin at 1:30 with Pastor Jason Rissler of Strasburg's St. John United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Union Cemetery, Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Sam, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Sam's memory be made to Strasburg-Franklin Local Schools, 140 N. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, OH 44680.