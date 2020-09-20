Samuel R Beatty Sr



59 of Uhrichsville OH, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1961. He was a son of Ronald D Beatty and the late Shirley Jean (Striker)Beatty. He was a hard worker in the oilfield industry for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and kids. He loved fishing and spending time with his life long best friends, Ross Porter and Dale Corbin.



Sam is survived by his three children to Karla Beatty, Sabrina Beatty, Samuel R Beatty Jr, Siarra R Beatty and his fourth son Samuel A Beatty. Eight siblings, Theresa D Beatty, Charles Beatty, Shirley M Jordan, Timothy Beatty Sr, Cara L Beatty, Jennifer Beatty, Ronald Beatty Jr, Diana Beatty, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother David W Beatty Sr.



