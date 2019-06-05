|
Sandra "Sandy" E. Space
84, of Dover, left this world on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New Philadelphia, following a long illness. Sandy, who was born in Dover, Ohio in 1934 as the only child of the late James Thomson and Virginia (Flock) Reed. She was well-known and loved in her community where she always managed to find the good in others, projected happiness, and lifted spirits with her infectious laugh, fiery red hair, and sparkling blue eyes. She loved her music and through the years enjoyed nothing more than listening to her late daughter, Gina singing Janis Joplin, joining in on the chorus when her grandson Alex sang Purple Rain, or quietly listening to her grandson Leo play his acoustic guitar especially for her. Her signature song was Willie Nelson's rendition of Stardust. Some of her happiest days were spent in Myrtle Beach with her beloved husband Harold. While there, they met new friends and hosted family and old friends with their typical warmth and generosity. As a young woman Sandra worked for Groh Insurance in Dover Ohio, and after marrying and moving to Columbus Ohio, continued her work in the insurance field until the birth of her first daughter. Sandy loved spending time with her grandchildren, caring for stray cats, Agatha Christie novels, having a glass of wine with friends and family, and rooting enthusiastically for her beloved Cleveland Browns.
She was loved deeply, and will be missed terribly by her loved ones that survive her. They include her devoted children, Stephanie Space (Tom Johnson) of New Philadelphia, and Zack Space of Columbus; her adoring grandchildren, Socrates Incarnato, Alex (Kadi) Incarnato, Leo Incarnato, Gina Space (Tyler Tompkins), and Nicholas Space. She will also be missed by Tommy (Stephanie) Johnson and their daughter Samantha; and Jackie Johnson (Rafa Martinez) and their son, Rafa. Through her late husband, Harold, she was blessed with three step-daughters, and their families, whom she loved: Teri (Frank) Horvath; Linda (Rick) Van Meter; and Leigh (George) Dennis; and step-grandchildren: Rachel (Justin) James and their children, Logan and Ryker; Mathew (Halie) Thomas; Crystal (Jimmy) Schupp and their son Bentley; and Kaitlyn Dennis. She had many nieces and nephews who cherished their "Aunt Sandy", and was proud to serve as Godmother for her great-niece, Ellie Frengel. Sandy had a special relationship, lasting more than 60 years, with her sister-in-law, Mary Smith, who was like a sister to her. She is also survived by her former husband, Socrates Space, and an extensive network of friends and adopted family who came to love her over the years, including her surrogate son, David Johns; her surrogate great-granddaughter, Stella Tompkins; her friends, Mike and Sandy Rubino, and Joan Beitner; and many, many others. Sadly, she was not able to meet her first great-grandchild, Violet Incarnato, who was born May 3rd, just four days after Sandy's passing. All of those close to her, however, feel Sandy's presence in beautiful Violet's young eyes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gallion; her daughter, Gina Space; a step-granddaughter, Courtney Patrick; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in law who were always family to her, Bill Smith, George and Bea Space, and Pete and Mary Ann Space. Sandy's granddaughter, Gina, who was named after her aunt, posted a moving tribute to her Yiayia (the Greek word for, "Grandma") on her Facebook page the day Sandy passed: "She's now comfortable, and at peace with her beloved husband Harold, and her daughter, Gina." Those who loved Sandy take solace in knowing this; and we know that we are all better for having been a part of this wonderful woman's life.
Friends and family are invited for a visitation on Friday, June 7th starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover, which will include a brief service at 3:00 p.m. A memorial reception will follow at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center in Dover. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Central Ohio Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 100 West Old Wilson Bridge Rd, Ste 118, Worthington, OH 43085; or to a .
Published in The Times Reporter on June 5, 2019