Sandra I. Geib
Age 81, of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born June 10, 1938 in Zoar, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard and Doris (Kendel) Sarbaugh, and was a life resident of the Zoar and Magnolia area. Sandra was a 1956 graduate of Bolivar High School. She and her husband enjoyed camping at Springwood Lake Camp Ground and they were one of the original owners.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lynn C. Geib, on March 16, 2008; and a son, Keith Geib, on Oct. 2, 2001. Sandra is survived by two sons, Charles Geib and Valdis (Heidi) Geib; a daughter-in-law, Rose Geib; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Lauren Geib, Marissa (Nick) Lautzenheiser, and their son, Otis, Morgan Geib and her daughter, Madelynn, Mason (Emily) Geib, Faith Geib, William Geib, Jacob Geib, and Lukas Geib; one brother, Larry Sarbaugh; and a special friend, Jim Reed.
Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Clifford Hughes officiating. Interment will be in Zoar Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019