Sandra Joy Brown
age 75 of Carrollton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1944 in Salineville, Ohio to the late Ralph and Josephine Girone. Sandra retired from Fusion Ceramics where she was a receptionist for many years. She enjoyed walking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Albert Girone. She is survived by her son, Sam (Tammy) Brown, daughter Stacey (Brian) McIntyre, grandson Caleb Brown, all of Carrollton, Ohio, grandson Zac (Taylor Benson) Brown, great-grandson Luca Brown, of Streetsboro, OH, sisters Jean Spadafora of Waynesburg, Ohio and Gloria Lombardozzi of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to Community Hospice (716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 21, 2019