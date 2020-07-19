Sandra K. Flanaganage 77, of Dellroy, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton following a short illness. She was born February 3, 1943 in Carrollton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John W. and Florence Rebecca Beckley Easterday. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Easterday. She retired in 2004 after 37 years of service with P.C.C. Airfoils, Inc. at Minerva where she worked as a press operator. She was a lifetime member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene. Sandra spent many years participating in bowling leagues at Atwood Lanes and also enjoyed crocheting and Swedish Weaving. Sandra was also adept at playing the piano and organ, a hobby she engaged in for her own private amusement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family, friends, and church family.She is survived by her husband Charles M. Flanagan, whom she married June 25, 1961, a daughter Mrs. Sonia (James) Segal of Bellingham, Massachusetts, a son Scott (Tracy) Flanagan of Dellroy, her five grandchildren Cameron Segal of Bellingham, Massachusetts, Mrs. Jaycee (Josh) Hudson of Carrollton, OH, Skylar Flanagan, Chase Flanagan, and Anissa Flanagan, all of Dellroy, a great-granddaughter Avery Hudson of Carrollton, two brothers, John Lee (Patricia) Easterday of Dover, OH, and Richard (Barbara) Easterday of Apache Junction, Arizona, and a sister, Mrs. Jean (Thomas) Welch of Denver, Colorado.Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Damon Spurgeon officiating. Interment will follow in the Baxter's Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. Visitors are requested to respect all social distancing protocols in both locations. Contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 South Liberty Street, PO Box #102, Dellroy, Ohio 44620. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225