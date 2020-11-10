1/1
Sandra K. "Sandy" Haney
1955 - 2020
Sandra K. "Sandy" Haney

65, of Dover, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Sandy was born on November 2, 1955 in Canton, to the late Harry and Marjorie Mayle Haney. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Haney and an infant brother. She was employed with the Ohio Department of Transportation, through the Starlight Work Program. Sandy was a member of the First Baptist Church at New Philadelphia and was a volunteer at the Cat Shelter. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and making crafts.

Sandy is survived by her sister, Karen Haney of Dover; brothers, Robert Haney of West Lafayette and Rick Haney of New Philadelphia.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 12th., at 11:00 a.m. in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens with Brother Dave Millard officiating. There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Sandy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
