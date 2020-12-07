Sandra K. Maust



"Together Again"



68, of Sugarcreek, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. She was born in Dover on September 20, 1952 to the late Clyde and Lavern (Finzer) Swihart and married Eric C. Maust on June 6, 1971. He died on August 29, 2017. She graduated from Garaway School in 1971. She had worked for Sears and Dutch Valley Furniture in Sugarcreek for 17 years. She was a member of Union Hill United Methodist Church, where Sandy and Eric served the church as co-custodians for 22 years.



She is survived by her children, Stace (Julie) Maust of Sugarcreek and Mandy (Brian) Sitzlar of Dover; 4 grandchildren, Caitlin and Nick Maust and MaKayla and Michael Sitzlar; her siblings, Tom Swihart of PortWashington, Ruby (Eugene) Duerr of Beach City, William (Bonnie) Swihart of Winfield and Dale (Hope) Swihart of Ragersville; and brother-in-law Thomas Porter of Pace, Florida. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Janice M. Porter and sister-in-law Thelma Swihart.



In honoring Sandra's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with the family receiving friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at Union Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to either Union Hill United Methodist or Hospice of Tuscarawas County.



Smith-Varns Funeral Home, 330-852-2141



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store