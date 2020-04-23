|
|
Sandra K.
Waters Kirkhart Porter
72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died April 17, 2020, after a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Richard and Edna Waters.
She is survived by her daughters Julie (Tony) Harriel, Jennifer Robinson both of Las Vegas. Her sisters Sheryl (Nick) Colletti of Uhrichsville, Vickie Matheson of Tennessee; brother, Tom (Twyla) Waters of Gnaden; five grandchildren; and many niece's and nephew's. She was preceded in death by an infant son; a brother, Richard Waters, Jr., and her husbands, Ronald Kirkhart and David Porter.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020