Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH
Sandra L. Egler


1945 - 2020
Sandra L. Egler Obituary
Sandra L. Egler

74, of Salem, Ohio, formerly of Newcomerstown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 26, 1945 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Harry Frank and Betty Ilene (Nelson) Carpenter. Sandra grew up in the Twin City area and was a 1963 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. She worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency for 36 years, retiring as a system analyst in 2003. Sandra was also a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker who cherished the time that she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Higher Call Ministry in Newcomerstown.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Danny (Sherri) Egler; special granddaughter, Samantha Luke, with whom she had resided during her final illness; grandsons, Chris and Johnny Egler; siblings, Kenny (Terri) Carpenter, Karen (Brent) Maple and Bonnie (companion, Mike) Harper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Rick Carpenter.

Services, officiated by Pastor Shannin Treat, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
