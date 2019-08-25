Home

Sandra L. Stuber

Sandra L. Stuber Obituary
Sandra L. Stuber

72, of Bethlehem, Pa., formerly of New Philadelphia, was stricken at home and passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. Born in Dover, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Ida Mae (Anderson) Stuber. Sandra was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1964, and later attended Baytown College in California, as well as the University of California, Los Angeles. She was employed by Case Farms in Strasburg, Ohio, where she was a receptionist and account representative before retiring. Sandra enjoyed antiquing and picnicking.

She is survived by her daughter, Rustalyn "Rusty" McLane, of New Philadelphia; a grandson, Richard McConnell, of Spring Hill, Tenn; companion, R.W. "Bud" Lichtenwalner, of Bethlehem; two sisters, Deb Fishel and her husband, Pete, of New Philadelphia, and Shirley Danner and her husband, Steve, of Texas; along with nieces and nephews. Sandra was predeceased by a daughter, Kelly, and two aunts, Helen Contini and Alma Fulton.

Private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements for Sandra's cremation were entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
