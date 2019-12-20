|
Sandra R. (Luyster) Bair
69, of Akron and a former Dover resident died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in Akron City Hospital following an extended illness. Born July 7, 1950 in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Jones) Luyster. Sandra was an employee of Parma Community General Hospital where she was a clerical worker. She was also an LPN having worked several years for physician offices and hospitals. Sandy was a 1968 graduate of Dover High School and received her nurses training at Timken Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Her favorite pastime was shopping.
She will be sadly missed by her family including her daughter, Michal Hackworth of Akron and her son, Christopher (Pao) Bair of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Jerry) Gartrell of New Philadelphia; an aunt and uncle, Fern (Loren) Luyster Stevenson of Massillon and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church at Dover with a luncheon to follow the service. Sandra was cremated and will be interred at a later date in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in Winfield. Those unable to attend to service can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1725 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019