Sara Jean Basiletti



63, of Beach City, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover due to complications from COPD. She was born in Canton on April 16, 1955 to the late Daniel A. and Susan (Raber) Sommers and had previously lived in South Carolina for 9 years before moving back to Ohio in 2018. She had worked in film processing. Sara enjoyed crocheting items for the other residents in the nursing home.



She is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Midcap of Spencer, WV, Freida (Don) Schott of Beach city and Irene (Elmer) Beiler of Mifflinburg, PA; brothers, Floyd (Esther) Sommers and Daniel (Florence) Sommers, Jr, both of Virginia and Marvin (Billie) Sommers of Lakeland, FL; 27 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Buttercup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Nettie Caldwell and Martha Miller; and a brother, Elmer Sommers.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the Barrs Mill Church of God, 4677 State Route 93, Sugarcreek, with Pastor Gary Swogger officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation will follow and a family burial will be held at a later date. Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling the arrangements.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary