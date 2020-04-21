|
Sara Mae Yoder
71, of 7689 Roy Andrews Road NW, New Philadelphia, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Dover on May 26, 1948 to the late Enos M. and Anna R. (Yoder) Yoder. She had worked at Dutch Valley Restaurant and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Emma Lena Yoder of the home, Ada (Roman) Miller of New Philadelphia, Mary Ann (late Daniel) Miller of Sugarcreek; brothers, Dan (Nancy) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Roman Yoder of Strasburg; nieces; nephews; and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Daniel I. Miller.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Enos L. Miller residence 7635 Roy Andrews Road, New Philadelphia with Bishop Delbert Hershberger officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Sugarcreek Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020