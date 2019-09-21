The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Leon Miller residence
14393 Salt Creek Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Leon Miller residence
14393 Salt Creek Road
View Map
Sara R. (Erb) Miller


1948 - 2019
Sara R. (Erb) Miller Obituary
Sara R. (Erb) Miller

71, of 14397 Sat Creek Road, Apple Creek, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her home following a 2 month battle with cancer. She was born in Millersburg on Aug. 29, 1948 to the late Reuben S. and Susie D. (Yoder) Erb and married Levi J. Miller on March 27, 2014. He survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by step children, Wayne Miller of the home, Linda (Ray D.) Miller of Brinkhaven, Laura (John) Miller of Mount Eaton, Willis Miller of Brinkhaven, Amanda (Abe) Keim of Fredericksburg, Ruth Miller of the home, Esther (Leon) Miller of Apple Creek, Katie (Jonathan) Raber of Bellville, Effie (Mervin) Lehman of Fresno, Levi (Linda) Troyer of Baltic, Mary (Delbert) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Amanda (Vernon) Troyer of Baltic, Henry (Erma) Troyer of Fresno, Fannie (Owen) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Sylvanus (Sara) Schlabach of Fredericksburg, Delbert Schlabach of Virginia, John Schlabach, Emanuel Jr. Schlabach and Esther (Vernon) Hershberger; a sister, Anna (Eli H.) Mast; brothers, Sam (Lizzie) Erb, Dan (Ada) Erb, and Atlee (LuAnn) Erb, all of Baltic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first two husbands, Jonas M.S. Troyer and Emanuel J. Schlabach.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 at the Leon Miller residence, 14393 Salt Creek Road, with Bishop Junior Byler officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery, Paint Township, Wayne County. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Leon Miller residence. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019
