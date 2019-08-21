|
Sarah Beth Bardall
July 13, 1992 – August 19, 2019
of Fresno is the daughter of Tricia (Mast) and Scott Bardall. Sarah passed away at her home after a long battle with an eating disorder and mental illness. She leaves behind her parents; her sister, Laura (Brad) Piehl, and her brother, Tyler. In addition, she leaves behind her grandparents, David and Loretta Mast and Richard and Marlene Bardall; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sarah is a graduate of Garaway High School in 2011 and Malone University in 2016. She was a vital member of the 2008 Garaway Lady Pirate State Runner-up basketball team, 2010 state qualifier for the Garaway cross country team, and a four year player on the Malone University Women's basketball team. She is a Jesus follower; she was devoted to her church (Fresno Bible Church and First Presbyterian Church of Ashland) and her faith as a member of the CCO (Coalition for Christian Outreach), where she led a student ministry at Ashland University. It brought Sarah great joy investing in others around her. She loved people well and longed to experience the fullness of Christ's love for her. Sarah is greatly missed, and we have confidence we will see her again. In honor of Sarah, it will please us and her if you would read Psalm 84.
Calling hours will be held at the Fresno Bible Church, 24629 OH-93, Fresno, OH 43824 on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Sarah will be held at the church on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Cutshall officiating. Burial will follow at Chili Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Healing Care Ministries International, PO Box 96, Ashland, Ohio 44805; envelopes will be available at the church. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019