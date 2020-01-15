|
Sarah Celesta Raber
79, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a nine month illness. She was born in Holmes County on December 21, 1940 to the late Roman D. and Lizzie Ann (Miller) Yoder and married Eli M. Raber on April 6, 1961. He survives. She was a homemaker, loved nature and working with her flowers and watching birds. She treasured her time spent with her husband and family in Florida. She was a member of Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Loretta (John Allen) Miller of Dundee, Rita (Daniel) Miller of Sugarcreek, Linus Raber of Dover, Rebekah (James) Mast of Dundee and Javan (Christina) Raber of Sugarcreek; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and her sister, Clara Miller of Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Daniel Yoder; and her brother-in-law, Ervin Beachy.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 941 State Route 93, Sugarcreek, with Pastor Paul Leroy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowship Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020