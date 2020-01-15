The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
941 State Route 93
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
941 State Route 93
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
941 State Route 93
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
941 State Route 93
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH RABER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH CELESTA RABER


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH CELESTA RABER Obituary
Sarah Celesta Raber

79, of Sugarcreek, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a nine month illness. She was born in Holmes County on December 21, 1940 to the late Roman D. and Lizzie Ann (Miller) Yoder and married Eli M. Raber on April 6, 1961. He survives. She was a homemaker, loved nature and working with her flowers and watching birds. She treasured her time spent with her husband and family in Florida. She was a member of Maranatha Fellowship Church in Sugarcreek.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Loretta (John Allen) Miller of Dundee, Rita (Daniel) Miller of Sugarcreek, Linus Raber of Dover, Rebekah (James) Mast of Dundee and Javan (Christina) Raber of Sugarcreek; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and her sister, Clara Miller of Berlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Daniel Yoder; and her brother-in-law, Ervin Beachy.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 941 State Route 93, Sugarcreek, with Pastor Paul Leroy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowship Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now