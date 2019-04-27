|
|
Sarah J. Lester 1925-2019
Age 93, of Dover, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Born May 13, 1925, in Barnesville, she was a daughter of the late Harry N. and Edith Parsons Clark. Sarah attended school in Uhrichsville and later married Herbert F. Lester. The couple had three children and shared twenty-nine years of marriage prior to Herbert's passing on May 19, 1971. Sarah was employed by Dover's Union Hospital, in the dietary department, from which she retired. She continued to volunteer at Union for many years as a Gray Lady. Sarah attended the First Church of God in New Philadelphia. She dearly loved her family, and, in her spare time, liked to crochet, knit and sew. Sarah also volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother in her younger days.
Survivors include her children, Carol D. (husband, Larry) Hutson and Herbert F. (wife, Millie) Lester II, both of Dover; her grandchildren, Larry Hutson and Sarah (husband, James) Hutson-Comeaux, Herbert F. III (fiancée, Chrissy), Luke (wife, Sally), Jesse (wife, Sumona) and Shane (fiancée, Hannah) Lester, Dawna Davies, Rick, Daniel and Matt Cole; many great-grandchildren; her sister, Marie Morain; her sisters-in-law, Catherine (husband, Gene) Haas, JoAnn McCue and Alberta Anderegg; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Herbert, Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia J. Cole; two grandchildren; and her two brothers, Harry W. and Donnie Lee Clark.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Sunday, April 28, 2 – 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Borton of New Philadelphia's First Christian Church officiating. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in Toland-Herzig's Famous Endings Museum. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Sarah, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Sarah's memory be made to the First Church of God, 824 Tuscarawas Ave. N.W., or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., both addresses at New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019