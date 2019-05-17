|
Sarah Jean Little 1933-2019
85, of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House, at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born May 31, 1933 in Newcomerstown, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Mary M. Taylor Swigert and a graduate of Newcomerstown High School. Sarah worked as a plumber and along with her husband, owned and operated John Little Plumbing in Port Washington. An avid bicycle rider, she enjoyed biking with her husband on numerous area bike trails and was active in supporting Rails to Trails.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Little of the residence; two daughters, Diane (Mike) Cochran of Port Washington and Paula (Richard) Simmons of Lexington, Kentucky; a son, Alan (Linda) Lamneck Little of Dover; four granddaughters; Alexa (Ryan) Medley of Port Washington, Katie Little of Dover; Casey (Josh) Warren of Georgetown, Kentucky and Renee (Bill) Vanderford of Naples, Fla.; one grandson, Ian Cochran of Georgetown, Ky.; ten great grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Louise Swigert of Newcomerstown and Norma Little of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, Sarah was also preceded in death by four brothers.
In keeping with her wishes, Sarah is to be cremated through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and private family services will be conducted at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either, C & M Rail Trails, P.O. Box 32, Port Washington, OH, 43837 or, Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sarah by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2019