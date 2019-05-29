The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
at the Raber Residence
SARAH M. RABER


SARAH M. RABER
1938 - 2019
SARAH M. RABER Obituary
Sarah M. Raber

81, of 5948 CR 68 Millersburg, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1938 to the late Melvin D. and Mary (Raber) Miller and married Dan A.S. Raber on May 5, 1960. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Melvin (Cora) Raber, Clara Raber, Mary (Atlee) Erb, Abe (Elva) Raber, Fred (Freda) Raber, Jonas (Dena) Raber, Floyd (Fannie) Raber and Erma (Roy) Mast all of Millersburg and Lena (John Henry) Mast of Sugarcreek; 37 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; sister, Lydia (Jacob) Graber of Missouri; brother, Jonas (Anna) Miller of Baltic; sister-in-law, Katie Miller of Orville; and brother-in-law, Henry Mast of Millersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne; a grandchild; and 3 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Raber Residence with Bishop Albert Hershberger officiating. Burial will be in the Raber Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Raber Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 29, 2019
