Sarah Miller93, of Millersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on June 4, 1927 to the late Christian and Amanda (Beachy) Schlabach and married Nathan Miller on Nov. 8, 1951. He died on April 2, 1983. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.She leaves behind four children, Atlee (Myrna) Miller of Strasburg, Wayne Miller of Swoyersville, Pa., Ervin (Diane) Miller of Sarasota, Fla., and Betty (Joe) Miller of Baltic; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her step sister, Mary Ann (David) Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister; two step sisters; and two step brothers.Private services will be held at the Troyer Cemetery in Holmes County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to thank the staff at the Walnut Hills Community for all their care and support.Smith Varns330-852-2141