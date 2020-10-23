Scott Alan Levengood
age 52, of Mineral City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on October 16, 1968, Scott is the son of Stella L. Scott Levengood of Zoarville and the late Dean Levengood. He was a graduate of Tusky Valley High School and earned numerous degrees from Kent State University including a Master's Degree. He was employed as a chemist with Suez at New Philadelphia. Scott enjoyed collecting guns and target shooting, driving his Hellcat Dodge Challenger, growing and selling corn, listening to Classic Rock and spending time with his family. Their faith in the Lord was nurtured at the Somerdale Maranatha Bible Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Sally Mast whom he married on October 17, 1998; his sons, Cameron Peterman, Julian, Jaren, and Jaydn Levengood; his siblings, Richard (Lorna) Levengood, Paula Moore, Valerie Gordon, and Wendy (Andy) Lab. Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews complete the family. In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jeffrey Levengood; a sister, Cathy Adams and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1-4 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Pastor Dick Harvey will lead a celebration of Scott's life in the Dover Funeral Center on Monday at 10 AM. Burial will take place in the Zoar Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger in the funeral home after greeting the Levengood family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Scott by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
