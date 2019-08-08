|
|
In Loving Memory of
Scott Hickenbottom
on his Birthday
8/8/85-12/25/08
Please God forgive a
silent tear, a constant wish that he was here. Others were taken, yes we know, but he was ours and we loved him so. He bid no one a last farewell, nor even said good-bye. He was gone before we knew it and only God knows why. If all the world were ours to give, we'd give it all and more, to see that
loving face of his just once more. For those who have someone who means a lot, treasure them with care. For you never know their value till you see their
vacant chair.
Always Loved and Sadly Missed by, Dad, Mom, Eric, Karryn, Shelby,
Harley, Piper, Family, Throttle and Tinker
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019