Selwyn Taylor "Steve" Werner, Jr.
Born December 23, 1932, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to Selwyn Sr, and Inez Morrow, died July 17, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. Mr. Werner graduated from Uhrichsville High School and Kent State University with a Business Administration Degree. He was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the Mystic Tie 194 F&AM, Dennison, Ohio, 32nd Scottish Rite, Valley of Miami York Rite, Knight Templar and Arbutus Chapter OES, 288, Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Patron of Metropolitan Opera and Florida Grand Opera, Trustee of Vizcaya Museum, member of Fairchild Tropical Gardens and Metro Zoo. He was a long-time member and deacon of Plymouth Congregational Church, Coconut Grove, Fla.
Survivors include two nieces, Catherine Werner (Edward) Gould, Barbara Werner and nephews, William R. Werner, Jr. and Lee A. (Becky) Novak; great-niece, Kelly Ann (Steve) Light; and great-nephews, James Lynn (Jennifer) Crandall, III, Kyle Richard (Courtney) Gould, Edward Matthew (Amy) Gould, Douglas Martin (Stefanie) Gould, Nick (Chrissy) Novak; and nine great-great nieces and nephews. Mr. Werner was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marianne Longshore Werner; his sister, Peggy Williams (Leonard) Novak; and brother, William Richard (Ruth) Werner.
A memorial service will be held in the Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Road, Coconut Grove, FL 33133, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Plymouth Congregational Church.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 26, 2019