Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
More Obituaries for SERGEANT EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SERGEANT JOSEPH PAUL EVANS


SERGEANT JOSEPH PAUL EVANS
1986 - 2019 Obituary
SERGEANT JOSEPH PAUL EVANS Obituary
Sergeant Joseph Paul Evans

32, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2019, at the Louis Stokes, Cleveland Veterans

Medical Center. He was born in Massillon on

October 21, 1986. Joseph was a veteran of The United States Marines, where he proudly served in Afghanistan and in The Global War on Terrorism. He attended the police academy and Kent State College. He worked as a patrolman for the Magnolia Police Department and served as security supervisor at the Marathon Oil Refinery. He loved many sports particularly golf, football and motor cross. His favorite sports teams were the Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved animals. Joseph was a loving loyal son and friend.

Joey is survived by his loving mother and brother, Sandra Hider and Travis Evans; father and step-mother Rex (Mary) Evans of New Philadelphia; sister Kim (Duane) Perry; niece Taylor Perry; and grandparents, Betty Hider and Norma Jean Evans; many caring friends.

The discipline and patriotism he learned in The Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 1pm-4pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman

Messages of condolence may be left at www.paquelet.com

The family suggest a Random Act of Kindness toward others would be a fitting tribute to Joey.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019
