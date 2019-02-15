|
|
Shane Dakota Jackson 1982-2019
age 37, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born January 22, 1982 in
Dennison he was the son of Garry (Tina) Jackson of Scio and Lori Hillerich Stewart of Bowerston. Growing up Shane loved to cook. His grandma, Dorlene "Momma J" Sabo, let him make his own recipes and fostered his cooking skills. After graduating from Harrison Central High School in 2000 he started as a line cook at Atwood Lodge. In 2003 he was hired as a chef at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus until 2015 when he was recruited by the Compass Arizona Grill in Phoenix. He worked his way up to become their Executive Sous Chef and received several prestigious awards along the way. He loved growing herbs in his garden and playing video games with his friends.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his partner Carl Coblentz of Phoenix, AZ; step-sisters Hanna and Kaylie Knapp; aunts and uncles Shawnee (Felton) John of Fountain, FL, Rhonda (Ron) Boyer of Uhrichsville, William Hillerich of New Philadelphia, Ed Hillerich and Charles Norris both of Michigan and several cousins.
Shane's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.
www.kochfuneral.com
Koch, 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019