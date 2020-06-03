Sharon Ann Fulton
70, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late Ralph G. and Margaret June (Zay) Fulton, Sharon was born Nov. 9, 1949 at Twin City Hospital at Dennison. Sharon graduated from Tuscarawas Valley High School in 1968 and later attended the former Gerber Beauty School. She worked as the executive director for the ECOBIA for many years. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who gave her children and grandchildren the world because they were hers.
She is survived by a daughter, Tiffiani Koch; her son, Christopher Larkin; her grandchildren, Breanna Shaw, Cassandra (Adam) Geiger, Kyle Wenger Jr. and Courtney Wenger; her great-grandchildren, Sophia, Owen, Charlotte, Sebastian and Rosalie; two sisters, Kathy Jo Fulton and Sandy Sue (Bill) Rossi and a brother, David Lee Fulton. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melissa Sue Wenger and a sister, Debby Jill Baker.
In keeping with Sharon's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sharon by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.