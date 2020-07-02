Sharon Elaine Perko
Age 74, of Wainwright, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. Born in the former Twin City Hospital at Dennison on August 26, 1945, Sharon was a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Opal (Edie) Perko. She was a graduate of the former Tuscarawas-Warwick High School and for many years served as a delivery driver for various area companies. Following her work as a truck driver, Sharon worked for the Kimble Companies as a well checker until her retirement. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She also loved traveling, spending time at the beach, mowing her lawn, working word search puzzles, reading and later listening to audiobooks, and watching and caring for the hummingbirds that visited the feeders outside of her home. She was a member of the former St. Therese Catholic Church at Wainwright and later Immaculate Conception Church at Dennison. Additionally, Sharon was a longtime member of the Uhrichsville Moose.
She is survived by her siblings, Rose Manbeck of Wainwright, Ann Miller of Ragersville, Peggy (Herb) Long, Lucy (Craig) Krieger all of Wisconsin, Patty (Ron) Tristano of Barberton, Flo Spangler of Dover, Agnes (Mike) Nelson of Montana, Alice (Bill) Dowdle of Scio and Dan (Pam) Perko of New Philadelphia. Completing the family are a brother-in-law, Dan Smitley and a sister-in-law, Carol Perko and 23 nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Smitley, a brother, Joseph Perko, Jr., three brothers-in-law, Virgil Manbeck, Helon Miller, and Rod Spangler, and a nephew, Joseph Perko, III.
Friends will be received on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and Crematory at New Philadelphia. We ask that guests with underlying conditions arrive first, between 2-3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Jeff Coning on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in at Sacred Heart Church, New Philadelphia. Guests in attendance are asked to sit in appropriately marked pews. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Philadelphia.
Due to Covid-19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests, whose health allows, are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Perko family. Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sharon by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
