Sharon Goddard69, of Midvale, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020. She retired in 2014 after working at Country Club Nursing Center in Dover, and for many years as a Home Health Aid. Sharon was a member of Community Baptist Church in Dover and enjoyed reading her Bible and devotions and listening to gospel music. She loved to spend time with her family, cooking, crafts and shopping. She was also a longtime member of the Midvale Fire Department Auxiliary.She is survived by her husband, Tracy Goddard and would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on June 4th. Also surviving a daughter, Tracy (Robert) Russell of Dover; her mother, Ruth (Pickar) Farnsworth of Massillon; brother, Terry (Pat) Farnsworth of Canton; brother-in-law, Randy Goddard of New Philadelphia; grandsons, Cori Wolfe, Robert (Erica) Russell III, Deven (Mallory) McDonald, Levi Smith and Joedan Russell. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Ellwood "Bill" Farnsworth; niece, Amanda "Mandi" Dye and sister-in-law, Pat Goddard.In keeping with Sharon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. following worship services at Community Baptist Church in Dover with Rev. Andy McClung officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared on the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113