Sharyn Lynn Henry
66, of Dennison, passed away at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on July 7, 2019. Born December 30, 1952 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late James Eugene
Mulheman and Janice Ruth (Bradley) Mulheman Remley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, John L. Remley Jr., and infant siblings, Tommy and Rhonda Mulheman. Sharyn was a 1971 graduate of Claymont High School before earning an Associate's Degree from Kent State University. She was a real estate agent for 14 years before working for Primestar in the telecommunications industry until her retirement. She attended World Harvest Church in Columbus and was a member of the Newcomerstown Women of the Moose.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children, Terra (Nathan) Frye, Kimberly Henry and Drew Henry; grandchildren, Corey Harshey, Cierra Frye, Alivia Frye, Nathan Frye, II and Alessia Henry; sister, Jill (John) Art; brother, Ron (Kimberly) Mulheman; several nieces and nephews; her longtime companion, Robert Avery; and her former spouse, Bill Henry.
Services, officiated by Pastor Michael Cunningham, Jr., will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on July 10, 2019