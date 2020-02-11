|
|
Sheila Kaye McPeek
71, of Bolivar, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born September 23, 1948 in Sugarcreek, she was a daughter of the late Charles Everett and Sarah Mable (Floyd) Wenger.
On November 27, 1971, Sheila married Douglas E. McPeek who survives her along with their children, Douglas E. (Shelley) McPeek, Jr., Michelle (Scott) Sauernheimer, Candace (Timothy) Zurcher, and Matt (Charla) McPeek; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Aimee, Jared, Deidra, Scottie, Timmy III, Taylor, Tucker, T. J., Matthew, Logan, Cody, Hayley, Alexis, Jacob, and Jayse; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Eliana with two more expected. Sheila is also survived by her sister, Carol (Manasse) Troyer, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Pat, Sarah, Lovie, Faye, Chett, Audrey, Buck, Charles, Nancy, Rose, and Mary.
Sheila devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She loved caring for her home and her family, and in her spare time, was an avid crafter. She enjoyed needlework of all kinds, especially crocheting, knitting and cross-stitch, liked to do ceramics, and dabbled in macramé. Above all else, she treasured the time that she spent with her family.
Services, officiated by Pastor A. J. Brinegar and Pastor Jon Long, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery at Sugarcreek. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020